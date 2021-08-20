LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB0 -- A Marine Corps veteran is riding his bike across the country to raise money in honor of a friend who died prematurely.
Nick Novotny rode through Louisville on Friday in memory of Cpl. James Currie, who died in May of last year at the age of 22. The two became friends when Novotny joined the Marine Corps.
Novotny said Currie struggled with the death of a friend and later with alcohol use. On his GoFundMe page, Novotny wrote that Currie "dealt with so much internally and ultimately it would lead to his very premature death."
Novotny passed through Louisville on Friday morning and said his journey is all about mental health.
"It's not just a buzzword people use anymore," he said. "It's a very real thing. The statistics are there. More veterans have committed suicide than have died since the start of the Iraq war."
Novotny's 4,000-mile ride is taking him through 10 states. He hopes to finish on Labor Day in Currie's hometown of Glenside, Pennsylvania. Along with raising awareness of the mental health struggles veterans face, he hopes to raise $25,000 for Currie's family and the Wounded Warrior Project. You can donate online here.
CLICK HERE to learn more about the James Currie Memorial Ride.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.