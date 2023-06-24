SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana town brought a beloved show from the late 60s to life on Saturday.
Scottsburg held the "Mayberry comes to Scottsburg" Festival at the courthouse square.
It featured Mayberry tribute artists and family members from those in the original cast.
There was also no shortage of Andy Griffith and Gomer Pyle fans. The event includes a dinner, a parade, food booths, and a car show.
Scottsburg's mayor said the two cities mirror each other for small town USA.
"It gives you a time where there was innocence," Mayor Terry Amick said. "It gives you a time where we have unique people as Mayberry. All of our little towns and all of our little burgs have this. It brings it home when you bring the cast of Mayberry here."
The festival continues on Sunday. You can find ticket information by clicking here.
