LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Bowling Green Hot Rods baseball team is holding an auction to help raise money for tornado relief efforts.
The team has listed dozens of items from autographed memorabilia to game-used items, and it's not just items related to the Hot Rods.
There are autographed items from actors, players around Major League Baseball, and former big-time managers like Joe Torre and Tony LaRussa. Also on the block are items from the University of Kentucky, the Louisville Bats and items unrelated to baseball.
The auction ends on Monday, Dec. 27. To browse through the auction or to place a bid, click here.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.