LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Halloween is over, so for some, it's time to look ahead to Christmas.
106.9 Mix began playing Christmas music at 9 a.m. on Nov. 1, with plans to play nothing else until after Christmas night. WVEZ, The Hot Adult Contemporary station is part of SummitMedia Louisville. Mix Mornings Hosts Jesse and MJ announced the format change early Monday, promising to play only modern and classic Christmas and holiday-themed songs from now through Christmas night.
The station's operations manager said it will also sponsor fun contests like the "Jingle Bell Rock Double Play" and plans to have Santa Claus parade through Louisville.
Last year, the station started playing Christmas-themed music in October to bring a little holiday cheer early during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the operations manager saying it was not an attempt to rush the holiday, just an attempt to hasten the arrival of the end of 2020.
