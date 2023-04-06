BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- On May 7, My Old Kentucky Home State Park will host My Old Kentucky Barbeque, a special post-Derby event.
A highlight of the event will be the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdale horses, which will parade in front of the mansion between 3 and 4 p.m.
The Wilson & Muir Bank & Trust food tent will feature plated barbeque meals as well as burgoo from Bardstown’s Talbott Tavern. The Smith Brothers Beer Garden and a full Heaven Hill bar, along with mint juleps and Lily drinks, will be available to quench the thirst of attendees.
Adding to the festive atmosphere, the Swope Family of Dealerships is featuring Top Tier, one of Nashville’s top party bands, who will perform Motown, jazz and other hits.
The event will take place 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at My Old Kentucky Home State Park.
Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for designated drivers, $20 for youth ages 13-20, and free for children 12 and under. VIP tickets cost $95 and include an open bar, an all-you-can-eat wristband, come-and-go-access, private restrooms and a private parade viewing area.
CLICK HERE to purchase tickets.
