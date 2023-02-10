LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The country's largest indoor farm show is getting ready to kick off in Kentucky.
The 2023 National Farm Machinery Show is happening at the Kentucky Expo center from Feb. 15-18.
The show features more than 900 booths of cutting-edge agricultural products, equipment and farming services.
It'll also include the Championship Tractor Pull.
The show is free and open to the public. Parking is $12 per car.
