LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville native and Los Angeles Lakers D'Angleo Russell is bringing is back his basketball skills camp to the city for the third year.
Camp DLO '23 provides "a unique and elevated experience" focused on skill development and exposure, according to a news release.
The camp will be held June 27-30 at the MidAmerica Sports Center at 1906 Watterson Trail.
A Celebrity Pro Game will be on Friday, June 30. Celebrity professional basketball stars include Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker, Jae'sean Tate with the Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop, and Bones Hyland with the Los Angeles Clippers.
