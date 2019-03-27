LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials at the Louisville Zoo say two new exhibits will transport visitors to Nepal and Africa -- and they won't even have to leave Louisville.
Snow Leopard Pass lets visitors get a unique perspective of the animals while they walk right over guests' heads.
It's named after a village in Nepal.
In another exhibit, Colobus Crossing, monkeys may be just as curious about humans as the humans keeping an eye on them.
The Colobus monkeys are native to Kenya.
"Our mission is to better the bond between people and the planet," said John Walczak, director at the Louisville Zoo. "There are more humans than ever before, and most of us live in cities, so it's really important that people understand wild habitats and that they're disappearing and these animals are precious and a part of our collective responsibility."
Both exhibits were set to open earlier this month, until a sinkhole shut down the Zoo for nine days.
