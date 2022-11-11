LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new park in Louisville's California neighborhood will be named after civil rights champion Alberta Jones.
The newly released design for the playground on Maple Street shows plans for a premier playground with swings, bridges and a soaring climbing tower, a lawn for festivals and events, walking paths and a picnic shelter.
"Residents know best what is needed to make their neighborhood vibrant and connected," said Brooke Pardue, president and CEO of the Parks Alliance of Louisville. "That's why we've centered the community's voice in the design, development, and leadership of this new park. Residents have selected everything—from what recreational amenities and playground elements will be built to the name of the park."
Jones was chosen through a survey sent to 2,200 people in the neighborhood. She was born in west Louisville in 1930 and later became the first Black woman to pass the Kentucky Bar exam.
"Every person who visits this park will be reminded of Alberta Jones—what she did in the past, and a reminder that we need to keep her legacy and fight alive for our future," said District 4 Councilman Jecorey Arthur, who sponsored the resolution to name the park in her honor, along with co-sponsors Metro Council President David James and Councilwoman Cindi Fowler, chair of the Parks and Sustainability Committee.
Construction is set to start next year. For more information, click here.
