LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new Mexican restaurant is set open inside the former Calvary Lutheran Church on Bardstown Road.
Noche Mexican BBQ will have a Day of the Dead theme that encourages gathering with family and friends.
"We wanted to combine some great things that I had back home in Texas. So, being Hispanic, we would do barbecues all the time, but we would smoke meat, brisket or pork, definitely ribs," said Noche's operating partner, Aaron Diaz. "But, all of the sides are Hispanic sides. So, rice and beans, chips and salsa, guacamole."
The restaurant has two floors for dining and a bar.
Noche Mexican BBQ is scheduled to open on August 3.
