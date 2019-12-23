LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Children's Hospital dedicated a new pediatric heart care unit on Monday thanks to actress Jennifer Lawrence.
The new unit is sponsored by the Louisville native. The Jennifer Lawrence Cardiac Intensive Care Unit features 17 units where families can stay so they can be close to their children while they're being treated. Three rooms are dedicated to newborns.
The CICU will focus on pediatric heart patients including open heart surgery like transplants and other conditions that require intensive treatment from specialists focused solely on heart care.
Lawrence donated $2 million to the hospital for the project and issued a challenge to the community to support the project. Brave Hearts, a support group of families brought together by congenital heart defects along with other area groups helped raise another $4 million through the Children's Hospital Foundation. The unit is expected to open in mid-January.
Lawrence released a video statement encouraging the public to continue making donations.
The Oscar winning actress known for her roles in the "Hunger Games" grew up in Louisville. Her family and foundation have been big supporters of Norton Children's Hospital. Lawrence has made several visits over the years to surprise patients during the holidays.
