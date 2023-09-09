LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After two years of preparation and planning, the Norton Children's Safety Care-a-Van is taking to the streets.
The van brings safety items out to people in the community. Norton said accidental injuries are the No. 1 cause of death to children under 18.
Safety items like safety gates, outlet covers, helmets, car seats and medication lock boxes were just some of the items distributed for free.
"It's been up and running for about a little over a month," said Alex Passamonte, nurse coordinator. "The funding came from Norton Children's Hospital Foundation, so they helped us provide the items and the van so that we could go ahead and get things rolling."
There is a request form on Norton's website where you can request the van for certain events.
For more information and to file a request, click here.
