LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A west Louisville organization has some big plans to build nearly two dozen new homes in their community.
Colors Newspaper held a news conference in front of the Passport Health building that is halfway built, but on hold. They say the project is a depressing eyesore. Founder Gerome Sutton says they want corporations like this to leave the area, so they can take back the land and build houses for area families to own.
"Stay out of our neighborhood. Pack your bags and leave. And as you make your exit, drop off the deeds off that you stole. All the land that you stole from us in the name of black progress," Sutton says.
Colors Newspaper announced that it has secured a $1.4 million line of credit to build 22 houses for first-time homeowners to mortgage. Construction is scheduled to begin on the first three houses by the end of this year on vacant lots on Cedar Street.
According to the organization, only 18% of the land in the Russell neighborhood is owned by residents, and it wants to change that with these homes.
Along with homeownership, Colors Newspaper wants to fix other problems in the area like healthcare, fresh food supplies, gun violence, police brutality and financial education.
It is also asking large Louisville businesses to donate millions of dollars over the next five years as part of $150 million fundraising goal. That money would be used to buy more land for houses, funding programs and helping small businesses.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.