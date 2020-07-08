LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another local fall festival has been scrapped for the year in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Belknap Fall Festival has been canceled because of the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic.
"Due to the uncertainty caused by the novel coronavirus and the considerable up front costs of putting on even a scaled back festival, we have elected to cancel the 2020 Belknap Fall Festival out of an abundance of caution," organizers said in a news release Wednesday.
The festival, which was supposed to be held in October at Douglass Loop, would have been celebrating its 25th year.
Organizers said the decision was made after several meetings with the Belknap N.A. board and Fall Festival Planning Committee over the past few months.
They said they're looking forward to holding the festival once again in 2021.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.