LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Downtown Partnership needs help with its new drive-in series.
The group is looking for volunteers to help with its new Downtown Drive-In series. The family-friendly outdoor movie night series is held on select Friday nights through October at Waterfront Park's Brown-Forman Amphitheater with the Downtown CineBus.
Anyone interested in volunteering can contact Deidre Holmes, LDP events manager, at dholmes@louisvilledowntown.org.
Below is a list of upcoming drive-in dates:
- July 28: "Encanto"
- Aug. 11: "A League of Their Own"
- Aug. 25: "Cars"
- Sept. 8: "Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark"
- Sept. 22: "UP"
- Oct. 20: "Hocus Pocus"
To learn more about Downtown CineBus, click here.
Related Stories:
- Families can spend the night enjoying Louisville and the movies during the Downtown Drive-in
- Waterfront Park to host movie nights with Louisville's new mobile projection bus
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.