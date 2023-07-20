Downtown Cinebus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Downtown Partnership needs help with its new drive-in series.

The group is looking for volunteers to help with its new Downtown Drive-In series. The family-friendly outdoor movie night series is held on select Friday nights through October at Waterfront Park's Brown-Forman Amphitheater with the Downtown CineBus.

Anyone interested in volunteering can contact Deidre Holmes, LDP events manager, at dholmes@louisvilledowntown.org.

Below is a list of upcoming drive-in dates:

  • July 28: "Encanto"
  • Aug. 11: "A League of Their Own"
  • Aug. 25: "Cars"
  • Sept. 8: "Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark"
  • Sept. 22: "UP"
  • Oct. 20: "Hocus Pocus"

To learn more about Downtown CineBus, click here.

