Families can spend the night enjoying Louisville and the movies during the Downtown Drive-in

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Watching a movie outside is a treat during the summer.
The Downtown Drive-In is an outdoor movie night series, taking place at Brown-Forman Amphitheater on select Friday nights through October.
Movies will begin at sundown, with the amphitheater open an hour before to allow guests to grab their spot in the theater.
The event will include snacks and beer for purchase from local brewer Ten20 Craft Brewery and lemonade by Amiracle Ade Company.
Movie-goers are also welcome to bring blankets and lawn chairs to the viewing.
In collaboration with Waterfront Development Corporation, the film series is hosted at Waterfront Park’s Brown-Forman Amphitheater, 1301 River Road.
The event is free to the public with free parking available at Waterfront Park’s Tan and Turquoise lots.
No tickets are required for the outdoor film screenings, but guests are encouraged to arrive early to save their spot.
The Downtown Drive-In events are weather dependent.
Downtown Drive-In schedule:
June 9 - Shrek (PG)
June 30 - The Parent Trap (1961) (G)
* Movie will begin at sundown with the amphitheater opening at 8:30pm
July 14 - Black Panther (PG-13)
July 28 - Encanto (PG)
August 11 - A League of Their Own (PG)
August 25 - Cars (G)
September 8 - Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark (PG)
September 22 - UP (PG)
October 20 - Hocus Pocus (PG)
