LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A decommissioned ambulance is now a mobile projection unit that will be used for outdoor movie showings this summer in downtown Louisville.
CineBus, a retrofitted vehicle that can show movies, art and laser shows, videos and more was unveiled by Louisville Downtown Partnership on Monday. The former ambulance has bold colors around its exterior and shows off a variety of popular films as VHS tapes on its back doors.
Rebecca Fleischaker, executive director of the Louisville Downtown Partnership, said it took months of planning, design and retrofitting to get the ambulance ready for the summer. The vehicle is intended to add another unique experience for Louisville.
"The entire idea of the CineBus is to provide a vehicle, literally and figuratively, of arts and culture that will make its way to you in the greater downtown area," Fleischaker said. "This kind of programming is a really critical element in any neighborhood to make sure that you're in an important place, that you know it's well taken care of and loved, and that fun things are happening there."
The bus will be used at Waterfront Park for showings of popular movies throughout the summer at the Brown-Forman Amphitheater, which opens an hour before sundown when the movies start. Ten20 Craft Brewery will offer snacks and beer at the showings that don't require a ticket. The movies will be shown on a large inflatable screen.
"We believe that art is a right, not a privilege because art is a fundamental expression of the human condition, and the Downtown CineBus is a true embodiment of that," said Andre Kimo Stone Guess, president and CEO of the Fund for the Arts. "Gathering under the stars for a good story is a tradition that is as old as humanity, and the Downtown CineBus is offering us even more creative opportunities to embrace art together."
The Downtown Drive-In has numerous Friday night showings scheduled through October at the Brown-Forman Amphitheater at 1301 River Road:
- June 9: Shrek
- June 30: The Parent Trap
- July 14: Black Panther
- July 28: Encanto
- Aug. 11: A League of Their Own
- Aug. 25: Cars
- Sept. 8: Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark
- Sept. 22: UP
- Oct. 20: Hocus Pocus
Guests attending the movie showings care encouraged to arrive early to save a spot. The events are weather dependent.
The CineBus is also available to the public for rentals. The projection unit can be used for programming like art and laser shows, videos, movies and more. To learn more about Downtown CineBus, click here.
