LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Outback Steakhouse is looking to fill positions at its Louisville restaurants.
The Australian-themed chain restaurant is hosting a three-day hiring event in Louisville this week.
Hourly positions are available for servers and line cooks with start dates for new positions beginning in April, according to a news release.
Onsite interviews are available at all Louisville area Outback restaurants from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 6, 8 and 10. Applicants can also interview virtually from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on April 6 and 8 by scheduling a time here.
Additional information for the positions is available here.
