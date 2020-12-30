LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Looking for some winter fun?
Paoli Peaks in southern Indiana is reopening Friday, Jan. 1, for skiing, snowboarding and snow tubing, according to a post on the resort's Facebook page.
"Masks and online reservations are required," the post says. "To allow for physical distancing, we have limited reservations for opening weekend."
Those with season passes to Paoli can pick them up from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the resort's guest services office.
