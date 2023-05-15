LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The History Channel's popular TV show "Pawn Stars Do America" is coming to the Louisville area in June, and fans can get paid to go.
The show is inviting fans 18 years old and older a chance to attend one of three days of taping in Louisville and Taylorsville, Kentucky. Filming in Louisville will be June 13-15, and filming in Taylorsville will be June 21-23.
Fans will have two options to attend the tapings. Fans can get paid $150 plus a meal for an 8-hour all-day taping beginning at 9 a.m. To apply as a paid extra, click here.
Fans can also attend the filming for a few hours for free without pay, and can apply for tickets here.
Fans who get to attend will have a chance to chat with the actors on set, see how the "Pawn Stars" work, and see the filming process first-hand. Fans are also encouraged to bring a unique item to the taping, which they might get a chance to sell for cash.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.