LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Many people may not have their usual Kentucky Derby plans this year, but one annual tradition remains.
Pegasus Pins are available in area Kroger stores ahead of the Sept. 5 Run for the Roses.
"While we weren’t able to produce our traditional events in 2020, we want to share some of the Derby Festival spirit we've all missed," Matt Gibson, president and CEO of the Kentucky Derby Festival, said in a news release. "Funds raised from the sales of the pins now will also help ensure the Festival will be here to produce events for the community in 2021 and beyond."
Kroger's sale of Pegasus Pins brings KDF more than $500,000 in annual contributions. And while the COVID-19 pandemic will limit that number somewhat, the effort still remains.
"Even though we'll be celebrating Derby differently this year, the decades-long tradition of wearing and collecting Pegasus Pins during the Derby season remains just as important as ever," said Tim McGurk, regional director of corporate affairs for The Kroger Co. "We value our relationship with the Kentucky Derby Festival and Kroger is proud to be the exclusive source for the 2020 Pegasus Pins."
The pins come with three perks:
- 3 coupons can be found in each envelope and used in 2020
- 2020 pins will be honored next year for admission to 2021 pin admission events
- Registered pins will be eligible to win Weekly Grand Prizes in 2021
The pins are $6 each and available for a limited time. For more information, click here.
