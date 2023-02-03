LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville is looking for locals to create colorful crosswalks downtown to improve safety.
The Office of Advanced Planning and the Office of Arts and Creative Industries announced the start of a new trial program, the Community Crosswalks program, to make four of Louisville's major intersections safer by installing "asphalt art."
“This is an exciting opportunity to incorporate public art into our everyday lives and bolster safety for pedestrians," Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said.
According to a study done by Bloomberg, there was a 50% drop in crashes involving pedestrians or cyclists, and a 37% drop in crashes with injuries where asphalt art was installed.
The intersections where the asphalt art is expected to be installed includes South Fourth Street and West Chestnut, South 4th Street and West Muhammad Ali Boulevard, South 4th Street and West Liberty Street, East Witherspoon Street and North Preston Street.
The asphalt art is expected to be installed in April. For more information, click here.
