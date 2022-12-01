LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- PriceWeber is asking for help naming its nearly 40-foot tall nutcracker.
The public relations, marketing and advertising agency has been transforming its bell tower into a nutcracker for six years.
Now, the company wants to give the friendly giant a name, and is calling on the community for suggestions.
Nominations will be accepted through next Friday, Dec. 9, on PriceWeber's website.
The agency will choose the top three names and then open voting to the public.
The top name will be announced on Dec. 21. The winner will receive a prize pack valued at $1,000.
