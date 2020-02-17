The procession exited Interstate 64 at Cannons Lane, turned right onto Dutchmans Lane, turned right onto Taylorsville Road and then left onto Bardstown Road, ending at Ratterman Funeral Home at 4800 Bardstown Road.
Crowds line Bardstown Road for the procession. Feb. 17, 2020
Friends are bringing candles to give to people who show up at St. Raphael as the procession drives by. They said they wanted to provide some light in this darkness.
Firefighters arrive before the procession at the funeral home on Bardstown Road. Feb. 17, 2020.
Crowds lined up early outside Assumption High School to honor the KIVA players and their mothers killed in a crash in St. Louis. Feb. 17, 2020
A procession honoring KIVA players and their mothers killed in a crash in St. Louis rolled down Interstate 64 and in to Louisville. Feb. 17, 2020
People waved flags from the overpass on Interstate 64, as the procession carrying two KIVA players and their mother passed by. Feb. 17, 2020
New Albany Fire personnel set up flags before the procession honoring two KIVA players and their mother that were killed in a crash in St. Louis. Feb. 17, 2020
The Falls City team lined up to honor the KIVA players and their mothers killed in a crash in St. Louis. Feb. 17, 2020.
The St. Louis Fire Dept. stood vigil with the victims of the crash and lined the procession, as their bodies left for Louisville.
Lesley Prather was a Louisville firefighter. The McCaws attended St. Raphael.
"Both families are vital, not only to both the soccer and volleyball communities, but to our city as a whole," the club wrote in a social media post.
Already an incredible amount of @loukyfire firefighters at the funeral home awaiting the arrival of the two Louisville mothers and their daughters who were killed in that St. Louis Crash Friday. Amazing amount of support from local community and fire districts. pic.twitter.com/yJDhjB4THI