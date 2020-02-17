LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The bodies of four Louisville residents killed in a crash near St. Louis last week are being brought home Monday.

Carrie McCaw, age 44, her 12-year-old daughter Kacey, 40-year-old Lesley Prather and her 12-year-old daughter Rhyan, were all killed on Friday, as they were riding together on their way to a volleyball tournament in Kansas City. Police say that a pickup truck crashed through a cable barrier on Interstate 64 near St. Louis and hit them head-on.

All four of the victims were on a KIVA volleyball team, and both mothers were volleyball coaches at KIVA. The families also had ties to Falls City Soccer Club.

Falls City Soccer invited the public to take part in a procession for the four victims as Louisville Fire & Rescue escorted their bodies to the Ratterman Funeral Home on Bardstown Road. 

The procession exited Interstate 64 at Cannons Lane, turned right onto Dutchmans Lane, turned right onto Taylorsville Road and then left onto Bardstown Road, ending at Ratterman Funeral Home at 4800 Bardstown Road.

IMAGES | Public lines procession route to remember 4 killed in St. Louis crash

1 of 13

Lesley Prather was a Louisville firefighter. The McCaws attended St. Raphael. 

"Both families are vital, not only to both the soccer and volleyball communities, but to our city as a whole," the club wrote in a social media post.

This story will be updated.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags