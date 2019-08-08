LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Purrfect Day Cafe celebrated one year of business on Thursday.
It opened on International Cat Day on Aug. 8 of last year.
The cafe and its partner, the Kentucky Humane Society, originally set a goal of 300 adoptions for the first year. The cafe quickly blew past that goal, sending more than 1,300 cats and kittens to new homes.
A special ceremony is planned for Thursday evening with balloons, refreshments -- and of course, cats.
