LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Purrfect Day Cat Cafe is set to celebrate its fifth anniversary.
The café at 1741 Bardstown Road in the Bonnycastle neighborhood has been a big success since it opened in 2018. Nearly 8,300 cats have found their forever homes thanks to the cafe, and it recently celebrated helping 203 adult cats and kitten get adopted during June.
Some people go to get some kitten therapy. Others go to adopt a new family member.
The actual fifth anniversary is Tuesday, but the cafe is kicking it off with a weekend-long party. The cafe will be decorated with balloons, there will be Happy Meower specials, and staff will be handing out a limited edition "You are Pawsome" ticket to anyone who's adopted through Purrfect Day.
There's a $15 fee to visit the cat lounge, and there will be a Sidewalk Chalk Tribute on Tuesday.
All of the cats and kittens at the café are from the Kentucky Humane Society. To learn more about Purrfect Day Café, click here.
Related Stories:
- Purrfect Day Café surpasses 200 adoptions for month of June
- Louisville cat café reaches milestone of 7,000 adoptions
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.