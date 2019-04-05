LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Target wants to help the planet by taking in old car seats.
From April 22 to May 4, Target will accept and recycle all kinds of car seats, including infant seats, harnesses, booster seats and even expired or damaged seats.
Target will recycle the materials and give you a 20 percent off coupon toward another car seat, stroller or other select baby items.
The company says drop-off boxes will be located near guest services, where customers can pick up their coupon.
The retailer says it has recycled more than half a million car seats since the program began in 2016.
Material from the recycled car seats will be used to create new products.
For more information on the trade-in event, click here.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.