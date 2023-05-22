LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The American Red Cross is hosting a "Remember and Honor" Holiday Hero blood drive Monday to honor heroes during Trauma Awareness Month.
From 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the KFC Yum! Center, people can give blood or platelets.
Donors can sign up by going to reddcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS. Those who give will receive a Red Cross beach towel, while supplies last. And every donor in the month of May will be automatically entered into a chance to win an all-expenses-paid trip for two to the 2023 MLB All-Star Game in Seattle.
Be a holiday hero & score summer swag! When you come to give blood, platelets or plasma May 20-31, you’ll get an exclusive Red Cross beach towel, while they last. Start your summer off right by scheduling your appointment now: https://t.co/3lAZsyfgvr pic.twitter.com/Ce2YSdTuUw— Kentucky Red Cross (@KYRedCross) May 18, 2023
