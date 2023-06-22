LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Citing a "recent shortfall of donations," the American Red Cross will host a two-day blood drive next month at UAW Local 862 on Fern Valley Road in Louisville
The "Stars, Stripes and Pints" Holiday Hero blood drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., July 5-6 at the Union Hall on 3000 Fern Valley Road.
Everyone who donates will receive:
- A fried chicken dinner, courtesy of Stoker's Tenderex Farms, Inc.
- One free ticket to Kings Island or any other Cedar Fair parks.
- An exclusive Red Cross dry bag, while supplies last.
For more information on the promotions, click here.
To schedule an appointment for the blood drive, click here.
