LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Registration is now open for spring and summer break camps in Louisville.
The city's Parks and Recreation department said spring break camps will be held for kids ages 6-12 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 3-7.
Spring break camps include activities such as sports, games, swimming, crafts and weekly field trips. Lunch will also be provided.
Organizers said a $20 one-time, non-refundable registration fee is due at registration, with the weekly camp fee of $50 per child due the Friday before the start of camp.
To enroll in spring break camps, click here.
Summer camps will also be offered for kids ages 6-12. They will be held Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting June 20. Camps will run for eight weeks, ending Aug. 11.
The same fees are due for summer camp: a $20 registration fee and a weekly camp fee of $50 per child, due a week before camp begins. Registration for summer camp programs includes a t-shirt for each child.
To register for summer camps, click here.
Participants are asked to arrive to camp no earlier than 8 a.m. each day and be picked up by 6 p.m. Reduced pricing is available for some.
The programs have multiple "campsites," which can hold 30-50 participants each, organizers said.
Below is a list of campsites for the spring and summer programs, provided by Louisville Parks and Recreation in a news release Monday. Registration can also be done by calling the preferred campsite.
Beechmont Community Center
- 205 W. Wellington Ave.
- 502-361-5484
Berrytown Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation Center
- 1300 Heafer Road
- 502-456-8148
California Community Center
- 1600 W. St. Catherine St.
- 502-574-2658
Cyril Allgeier Community Center
- 4101 Cadillac Court.
- 502-456-3261
Douglass Community Center
- 2305 Douglass Blvd.
- 502-456-8120
Jefferson Memorial Forest
- 11311 Mitchell Hill Road
- 502-366-5432
Metro Arts Community Center
- 8360 Dixie Highway
- 502-937-2055
Molly Leonard Portland Community Center
- 640 N. 27th St.
- 502-776-0913
Newburg Community Center
- 4810 Exeter Ave.
- 502-456-8122
Parkhill Community Center
- 1703 S. 13th St.
- 502-637-3044
Shawnee Community Center
- 607 S. 37th St.
- 502-775-5268
Southwick Community Center
- 3621 Southern Ave.
- 502-775-6598
South Louisville Community Center
- 2911 Taylor Blvd.
- 502-574-3206
Sun Valley Community Center
- 6505 Bethany Lane
- 502-937-8802
Jefferson Memorial Forest is also holding summer break camps this year, with "nature-based science education activities" for kids ages 7-15. For more information and to sign up, click here. A 10% discount is being offered on registration fees until April 16.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.