LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Registration is now open for spring and summer break camps in Louisville.

The city's Parks and Recreation department said spring break camps will be held for kids ages 6-12 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 3-7. 

Spring break camps include activities such as sports, games, swimming, crafts and weekly field trips. Lunch will also be provided. 

Organizers said a $20 one-time, non-refundable registration fee is due at registration, with the weekly camp fee of $50 per child due the Friday before the start of camp. 

To enroll in spring break camps, click here.

Summer camps will also be offered for kids ages 6-12. They will be held Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting June 20. Camps will run for eight weeks, ending Aug. 11. 

The same fees are due for summer camp: a $20 registration fee and a weekly camp fee of $50 per child, due a week before camp begins. Registration for summer camp programs includes a t-shirt for each child. 

To register for summer camps, click here

Participants are asked to arrive to camp no earlier than 8 a.m. each day and be picked up by 6 p.m. Reduced pricing is available for some.

The programs have multiple "campsites," which can hold 30-50 participants each, organizers said.

Below is a list of campsites for the spring and summer programs, provided by Louisville Parks and Recreation in a news release Monday. Registration can also be done by calling the preferred campsite.

Beechmont Community Center

  • 205 W. Wellington Ave.
  • 502-361-5484

Berrytown Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation Center

  • 1300 Heafer Road
  • 502-456-8148

California Community Center

  • 1600 W. St. Catherine St.
  • 502-574-2658

Cyril Allgeier Community Center

  • 4101 Cadillac Court.
  • 502-456-3261

Douglass Community Center

  • 2305 Douglass Blvd.
  • 502-456-8120

Jefferson Memorial Forest

  • 11311 Mitchell Hill Road
  • 502-366-5432

Metro Arts Community Center

  • 8360 Dixie Highway
  • 502-937-2055

Molly Leonard Portland Community Center

  • 640 N. 27th St.
  • 502-776-0913

Newburg Community Center

  • 4810 Exeter Ave.
  • 502-456-8122

Parkhill Community Center

  • 1703 S. 13th St.
  • 502-637-3044

Shawnee Community Center

  • 607 S. 37th St.
  • 502-775-5268

Southwick Community Center

  • 3621 Southern Ave.
  • 502-775-6598

South Louisville Community Center

  • 2911 Taylor Blvd.
  • 502-574-3206

Sun Valley Community Center

  • 6505 Bethany Lane
  • 502-937-8802

Jefferson Memorial Forest is also holding summer break camps this year, with "nature-based science education activities" for kids ages 7-15. For more information and to sign up, click here. A 10% discount is being offered on registration fees until April 16.

