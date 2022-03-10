LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The ribbon was cut on Louisville's new Trager Family Jewish Community Center Thursday morning, and it will soon be open to the public.
But administrators want everyone to know that it's not just meant to be a destination for the area's Jewish community; the doors are open to everyone.
The new facility is still a couple of weeks away from opening up to the public, but most of the construction on the facility off Dutchmans Lane is complete.
The celebratory ribbon cutting on the $43 million project was held Thursday morning. But there's a lot that comes with the new facility, including a new indoor aquatic center, a preschool, a theater, and a new fitness center with basketball courts and an elevated track.
Administrators with the JCC say they simply outgrew their familiar location on Dutchmans Lane. The new 107-square-foot facility is just right behind it.
But for many this marks a turning point.
"The Jewish Community Center -- it was a place that welcomed people that weren't welcome elsewhere," said Steve Trager, CEO of Republic Bank. "And that's what we're about. The building is great. What happens inside that building is even better."
The old facility will eventually be torn down. It took about 18 months to complete construction.
