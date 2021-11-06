LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Santa Claus returned to the Bass Pro Shop in Clarksville on Saturday in time for the holidays.
Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus arrived waving to children and families at the retail store in a boat hauled by a truck. The couple took several loops around the parking lot before a meet-and-greet with children.
Families stayed for treats and photos with Santa Claus and his wife.
"This year it's still contactless with Santa but we will have him on a bench right in front of Santa to get the photo," Mike Benningfield, general manager of the store, said.
Santa's Wonderland goes through Dec. 24.
To get a free photo with Santa, participants have to register before visiting.
