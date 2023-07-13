LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Portland neighborhood's Save-A-Lot got a makeover.
The discount grocery chain just finished remodeling both inside and outside the Portland Avenue store. Customers will notice the store is lighter and brighter with new décor, paint and signage.
The Save-A-Lot celebrated the grand reopening by giving customers two months worth of coupons like meat and other grocery essentials.
The store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
