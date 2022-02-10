LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's First Lady is inviting people to 'Shop & Share' Super Bowl weekend to benefit domestic violence shelters across the state.
Britainy Beshear is partnering with the Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence for 'Shop & Share' on Saturday, Feb. 12 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. People are being asked to shop for a list of items needed by domestic violence shelters including Louisville's Center for Women and Families and Elizabethtown's Safehaven Inc.
The event is being held at participating Kroger stores and select Food City, Super Dollar, IGA and Save-a-Lot locations. People can shop for a list of items needed by domestic violence shelters, and then drop the items in donation bins at each store. For a list of participating stores, please visit kcadv.org.
Some of the most frequently requested items include food, clothing, personal care items and baby care products. SpringHaven is asking for juice boxes, Capri Suns, bottled water, hairbrushes, paper towels and new children's winter clothes (used can't be accepted because of COVID restrictions).
The items collected will benefit 15 regional shelters. Click here for a complete list. The 13-year partnership has raised more than $5 million for domestic violence shelters.
“My primary mission as First Lady is to do all I can to better the lives of families and children across Kentucky. A safe and stable home environment is foundational to that mission,” Mrs. Beshear said in a release. “Sadly, domestic violence remains a very real threat to the safety of many Kentuckians. Thankfully, KCADV’s programs provide life-saving shelter and support for individuals and families in crisis.”
Domestic violence survivors who need help can contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-SAFE or the KCADV main line at 502-209-5382. They can also visit the KCADV Get Help Now webpage for a list of shelters across Kentucky and their direct contact information.
