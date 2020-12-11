LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police officers and teachers went on a shopping spree Friday morning to make Christmas merrier for children at Newburg Middle School.
The shoppers bought items from a wish list provided by each student and his or her siblings. Nine children were selected, based on immediate needs for Christmas.
"Our children are the future," LMPD Officer Jaron Skillman said. "It's up to us to lay the foundation for them so they can grow up and be productive members of society. And I think it's good to influence them that way, and they can also see a positive aspect of policing."
The officers and teachers who shopped for the gifts will make sure they're wrapped before they deliver them to students by Christmas.
