LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 100 emergency responders from southern Indiana gathered to discuss proper protocol for life-threatening hazmat situations and hazardous material spills.
It gives fire, police and medical crews a chance to meet and learn how to share resources before a disaster.
"It allows for these practice events to happen ahead of time," said Jeremy Kramer of the Louisville and Indiana Railroad. "We don't want one of these to happen, and they rarely do happen nationwide, but the time to learn what each other can do is not at 3 a.m.. It's at a location."
Tuesday was the first of a three day event in southern Indiana. The tabletop exercise was hosted by the Louisville and Indiana Railroad.
