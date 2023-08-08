LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana teacher won the Barry Manilow Music Project contest.
Doug Elmore from Floyd Central High School will receive $5,000 in "Manilow bucks" to buy music instruments for his school's program along with a $5,000 cash award. Elmore will also receive VIP tickets to Manilow's concert Aug. 21 at the KFC Yum! Center.
Music legend Barry Manilow chooses a deserving music teacher at each stop of his concert tour.
"It is wonderful to partner with our concert venues to identify schools and music teachers in their neighborhoods that deserve this small token of my gratitude," Manilow said in a news release Tuesday.
"Many school music programs have either been terminated, or their funds have been severely depleted. I always want to do my part through The Manilow Music Project to keep music in schools."
Elmore won the contest with online voting. Ten area teachers were named as finalists for the award.
- Joann Talley, Charlestown High School
- Ashley Bell, Grayson County High School
- Debra Burnell-Wise, Pleasure Ridge Park High School
- Christina Givan, Ballard High School
- Robert Bernardi, North Bullitt High School
- Amy Noon, J. Graham Brown High School
- Daniel Taylor, Butler Traditional High School
- Natalie Humble, Henryville High School
- Doug Elmore, Floyd Central High School
- Conner Kinmon, Eastern High School
To date, the Manilow Music Project has given away more than $10 million in money and donations for music instruments.
Having sold more than 85 million albums worldwide, Manilow is one of the all-time best selling recording artists with 50 Top 40 singles, including 12 No. 1 hits and 27 Top 10 hits. He is ranked as the No. 1 Adult Contemporary artists of all time, according to Billboard and R&R magazines.
Manilow is best known for hits including "Copacabana," "I Write the Songs," "Could It Be Magic," "Mandy," and "Looks Like We Made It." The 80-year-old music icon is also a Grammy, Tony and Emmy Award winner.
Ticket prices for Manilow's show in Louisville on Aug. 21 range from $16.50 to $349.50 plus taxes and fees. Tickets can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com and will not be available at the KFC Yum! Center box office for this sale.
