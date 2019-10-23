JEFFERONSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A random act of kindness by law enforcement in southern Indiana is getting praise.
Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel posted a picture on social media. The post shows Lt. Grant with a man sitting in a chair. The man was passing through courthouse security without shoes. He told security that someone had stolen them.
Sheriff Noel says Lieutenant Grant went to his car, got a pair of shoes and and gave them to the man. The post says "Lt. Grant, your random act of kindness may not change the world- but it did make a difference in the life of someone today. Thank you!"
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.