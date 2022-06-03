LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Southern Indiana Pride Festival returns to downtown Jeffersonville this weekend.
The festival is being held from 4-11 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, at Big Four Station Park. It'll be the first time the festival has been held since 2019, after being canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID.
The family-friendly event will kick off with a parade down West 7th Street and Chestnut Street in downtown Jeffersonville at 4 p.m. Those wanting to watch the parade can line the sidewalks on Spring Street between West 7th and Chestnut.
Organizers said the festival is the fifth of its kind in southern Indiana. Local businesses and artists will be set up in a vendor market. There will also be a family fun zone, local food trucks, and live entertainment such as music by the Robbie Bartlett band and Nashville artist B Dayton, a live DJ and drag performances sponsored by Board & You Bistro & Wine Bar.
The festival will also have a beer garden hosted by New Albany's Pints & Union and VIP tent hosted by downtown Jeffersonville bar The Alcove.
The festival is free and open to the public.
Organizers said there are still spots available for businesses or organizations wishing to participate in the parade. Entry is free. More information about entering the parade can be found by clicking here.
For more information about the festival, click here.
