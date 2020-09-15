LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- St. Joe's annual "Picnic For The Kids" raised more than $300,000 this year despite being held virtually for the first time in its 171-year history.
The pandemic prompted organizers to hold the event online this year, rather than on the grounds of St. Joseph Children’s Home, which is usually packed with crowds. The picnic is the largest fundraiser for the children’s home, and usually brings in 5 to 8 percent of the organization's overall annual budget, according to a news release.
This year's virtual picnic raised $300,326, while last year's event generated a record-breaking $383,838.
"We are incredibly grateful to our beloved community for coming together to continue to support the many kids and family members we serve," Grace Akers, CEO of St. Joseph Children's Home said in a written statement. "The outpouring of heartfelt support demonstrated during our 2020 Virtual Picnic for the Kids was truly amazing!"
Even though less money was raised this year, St. Joe's says the online event "set many high marks and provided new opportunities (ex. Online raffle sales, peer-to-peer fundraising, etc.). that will continue when St. Joe's is able to host an in-person Picnic once more."
If you'd still like to make a donation, St. Joe's suggests visiting: giveforgoodlouisville.org on Sept. 17, during Louisville's biggest day of local giving.
