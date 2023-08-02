LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The coolest cars in America revved up those engines in downtown Louisville on Wednesday.
The 54th annual Street Rod Nationals Race is stopping by the Kentucky Exposition Center from Aug. 3-6. Mayor Craig Greenberg led the parade to welcome Street Rod Nationals to the Kentucky Exposition Center. Greenberg bought a 1974 White El Dorado 16 years ago.
More than 10,000 vintage cars are expected to wheel around town. People can check out the cars and also swap auto parts while listening to live music.
Louisville has hosted the group for almost three decades.
"We went away for one year and came back here in 1990 and have been here every year since," said Jerry Kennedy with National Street Rod Association. "There is nothing that can be said. There is no better host city in the country that we have witnessed than Louisville, Kentucky."
Organizers said the Street Rod Nationals are expected to draw around 30,000 people this year. Tickets are $19 for people 13 years and older, $6 for those 6 to 12 years old, and children under 5 get free admission.
To learn more about the National Street Rod Association, click here.
