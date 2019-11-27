LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The strong winds that blew through Kentucky Wednesday morning did more than just toss leaves and debris through the streets.
They snapped a local radio station's radio tower in half.
Bobby Jack Murphy, a morning show DJ for WAKY 103.5 FM posted an image on Facebook of the station's damaged radio tower in Lebanon Junction. His post was shared on the station's official page.
"Big Cat Tower victim of the high winds!" was the caption Murphy posted with the picture. He tells WDRB that no one was injured, but he saw the tower fall along with the dish on top.
WAKY 103.5 is well known for playing oldies and classic hits from its studio in Elizabethtown, WAKY 103.5.
The station posted that until repairs are made, listeners of WAKY in northern Louisville and southern Indiana can listen on 100.1 FM. Jeffersontown and Lake Forest areas can tune into 106.3FM. Metro Louisville and southern Indiana can listen on 620 AM. The station also streams on WAKYRadio.com They also have a free WAKY app.
