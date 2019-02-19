LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several local students got dental checkups as part of their school day on Tuesday.
The students from Bullitt County Schools visited the University of Louisville School of Dentistry in downtown Louisville as part of the "Smile Kentucky" program.
Many of the students are unable to see a dentist on a regular basis, which can lead to problems in school.
"They suffer from pain, infection so they don't pay attention in class," said Hector Martinez, the program director for pediatric dentistry at the dental school. "They miss school and they just go directly to the emergency room, to the hospital, and that's something we want to avoid."
U of L faculty, dental students and dental residents provided the checkups at no charge.
This is the 17th year for the Smile Kentucky program.
