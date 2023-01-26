LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Get your tots ready, some of the cast members of the 2004 comedy "Napoleon Dynamite" is coming to Louisville.
The event is being held Feb. 4 at 8:30 p.m. at the Louisville Memorial Auditorium on South 4th Street.
There will be a full screening of the film, followed by moderated panel with Jon Heder, who plays Napoleon, Efren Ramirez, who plays Pedro, and Jon Gries, who plays Uncle Rico.
Organizers said while much has changed since the film's creation almost 20 years ago, "the characters, as enduring as they are endearing, stay in our hearts."
Tickets are available now and can be purchased online by clicking here. They range in price from $29 for general admission to $128 for VIP with a meet and greet with the cast members.
The show is open to all ages, but recommended for those over 17.
Organizers said seating is first come, first served per section.
