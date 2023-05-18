LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Transit Authority of River City (TARC) will once again offer a discounted summer pass for kids this year.
For $30, the Summer Youth Pass offers unlimited travel throughout the summer for riders between the ages of 6 and 19.
The pass covers the cost of bus fare on all TARC routes from June 1 through Aug. 31.
Passes go on sale Monday, May 22. A current MyTARC student ID card is required to purchase a pass.
MyTARC ID cards can be purchased for $5 at TARC Union Station, located at 1000 West Broadway, or at the Nia Center, at 2901 West Broadway. ID cards can also be purchased online by clicking here. They are also available at certain Kroger stores in Kentuckiana. For a list of Kroger locations that sell the ID cards, click here.
