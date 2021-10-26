LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's almost that time of year: The Salvation Army of southern Indiana is looking for bell ringers.
The organization needs to fill volunteer and paid positions for its annual Red Kettle Campaign. Spots are available in Clark, Crawford, Floyd, Harrison, Scott, and Washington counties.
You can apply for a paid position at the Salvation Army's office in New Albany.
Those interested in a volunteer spot can register online.
The Salvation Army's bell ringing season starts on Black Friday in southern Indiana.
