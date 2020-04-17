LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thunder Over Louisville, which was supposed to be Saturday, April 18, was postponed for the first time ever. But the coronavirus won't keep us from celebrating the annual airshow and fireworks safely this weekend!
WDRB News will bring you a Thunder Throwback. Starting at 3 p.m. Saturday on WDRB, you'll be able to see the best of the Thunder Over Louisville airshow. Then at 9:30 p.m., we'll have the complete fireworks display.
Thunder Over Louisville 2020 is now scheduled for Aug. 15, 2020, and we'll have that for you as well! You'll be able to watch it on WDRB television, WDRB.com and on our streaming apps on Roku, Apple and FireTV on Aug. 15.
To keep up on all the updates about Thunder Over Louisville, go to our Thunder Headquarters on our website.
