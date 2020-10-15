LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo is saying goodbye to California sea lion “Triton.”
In a release, the zoo said the 30-year-old sea lion was humanely euthanized Thursday.
“It is never easy to say goodbye to one of our animal ambassadors. Triton is certainly no exception,” Louisville Zoo Director John Walczak said in a statement.
“Triton lived a good long life at Glacier Run thanks to our excellent keepers and veterinary staff. In the remnant wild, even under the best circumstances, Triton’s lifespan would have been significantly shorter.”
The Louisville Zoo was saddened today to say goodbye to 30-year-old geriatric male California sea lion Triton.
Most sea lions live to just over 23 years in the wild, but zoo officials say he was in pain, having increased difficulty in moving and struggling to get in and out of the pools.
"Sometimes, when a geriatric zoo animal can no longer do any of the things they used to do, euthanasia is the kindest option - although always a difficult and carefully deliberated decision," Senior Staff Veterinarian Dr. Zoli Gyimesi said in a statement.
Triton came to Louisville in 2010 from the Birmingham Zoo in Alabama where he was born. He lived in the Glacier Run exhibit and shared the main salt water pool on rotation with California sea lions Bart, Gremlin and Riva; harbor seals Tonie and Oscar; and gray seals Boone, Minnow and Rona.
California sea lions are considered protected, and that has allowed them to rebound in the wild. But researchers consider them sentinel species that can help indicate ocean health.
