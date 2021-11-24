LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UPS is making a last minute pitch to find more help for the holiday season.
The company wants to hire 300 employees through this weekend to work during the day at Worldport in Louisville.
Pay is $20 an hour for 25-30 hours per week, plus a $200 weekly attendance bonus.
UPS has hosted other hiring events in recent months leading to the peak season, but this is geared specifically towards college students who are home on Thanksgiving break.
"The timing is very important to us here because we understand that college students are ending their semesters and they're looking for something to bridge the gap between now and the spring semester. That opportunity is right here at UPS," Jeffrey Elder, with the UPS Center for Employment Opportunities, said. "That's why we have this last initial push to give every single person, no matter their experience or opportunity, the ability to come in here, get a great job, make some good money and help us be successful this peak season."
Appointments are needed for interviews. To schedule one, click here.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.