LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Veterans and their families will have a chance to get some help at a free three-day resource event.
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) along with state and local partners are hosting a one-on-one assistance event on June 27-29.
The event will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center located at 3029 Muhammad Ali Boulevard. Appointments are made onsite, and on a first come, first serve basis.
Veterans and their families will be able to get free assistance with filing claims and appeals, case status updates, VA healthcare enrollment and questions, new PACT Act eligibility, VA benefits and housing questions and state resources for family members, caregivers and survivor benefits.
For more information about this event, click here or email ActionCenter@va.gov.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.